GXBank Launches Savings Pockets Campaign to Encourage Savings

GXBank launches new Savings Pockets campaign to encourage Malaysians to save and fulfill their festive needs. The campaign is open to new and existing customers with funds in their Savings Pockets. Unlike Fixed Deposits, Savings Pockets offer flexibility and daily interest.

GXBank is a member of PIDM, ensuring account holders are protected.

