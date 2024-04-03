GWM Introduces Two Variants of Ora 07 in Malaysia

GWM has brought two variants of Ora 07 to Malaysia. Here’s how much they cost:In terms of colourways, both Ora 07 variants can be obtained in Grey, Purple, and White.

The Performance variant comes standard with a brown interior while the Long Range Ultra features a black interior although you can switch it to brown for an additional fee ofThe Ora 07 comes with a 6-year/150,000km warranty for the vehicle alone while there is a separate 8-year/180,000km warranty for its high voltage battery, electric motor, and electric motor control unit. GWM also offers a 1-to-1 replacement for the EV’s high-voltage battery if its health falls under 70% during the warranty period. Meanwhile, the company is also extending the vehicle warranty for the first 500 Ora 07 customers to 8 years or 180,000km, whichever comes first. They will also receive a free home wallbox charger as part of GWM’s early bird offer for the new E

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GWM Ora 07 EV now available for booking in MalaysiaThe GWM Ora 07 electric coupe is now available for booking in Malaysia. Available in two variants, we expect the new EV to be priced from RM200k onwards.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

GWM Ora Good Cat now available in Malaysia for under RM114,000After being in Malaysia for more than a year, GWM Ora Good Cat has finally received a price cut. Specifically, a whopping RM26,000 reduction.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Chinese Carmaker GWM Reduces Prices of 400 Pro and 500 Pro Models in MalaysiaThe launch of the attractively-priced Ora Good Cat in Malaysia has prompted Great Wall Motors (GWM) to reduce the prices of its existing models, the 400 Pro and 500 Pro.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

China’s Hydrogen-Powered Train with a 1,000km Range Successfully Finished Test RunUnlike traditional trains that rely on fossil fuels or electrical lines, China's new train boasts a hydrogen energy propulsion system.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Ora Announces Price Revision for Good Cat EVOra has reduced the prices of its Good Cat EV variants, offering a lower price tag of RM113,800 for the 400 Pro and RM143,800 for the 500 Ultra. Customers will also receive free chargers and extended warranty.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

2024 Ora Good Cat now RM26k cheaper in Malaysia, RM114k to RM144k; existing owners get free serviceChinese carmakers turning to export markets to avoid a price war at home must be in a bit of a shock, because it seems to have followed them here. The launch of the attractively-priced Chery …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »