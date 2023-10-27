Guyana awards 8 drilling bids after finding more oil in disputed waters

Exxon Mobil is one of eight companies to be awarded bids to drill for crude oil in Guyana’s waters. (AFP pic)

The new find, as well as some of the drilling concessions, are in a disputed area whose possible annexation Venezuela is putting to a national referendum.US oil giant ExxonMobil made the discovery of an estimated “20m of hydrocarbon-bearing reservoir” and about another “81m of additional hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone,” Guyana’s natural resources ministry said in a statement.

Tiny Guyana boasts oil reserves of at least 10 billion barrels, more per capita than Brunei, Kuwait, or the United Arab Emirates. The oil is in the 160,000sqkm Essequibo region, administered by Guyana, that Venezuela has for decades argued should fall within its borders. headtopics.com

A former Dutch and British colony, Guyana says its border with Venezuela was fixed by an arbitration tribunal in 1899. The dispute, which is before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, intensified after ExxonMobil’s first oil discovery there eight years ago.

Guyana has called the plebiscite illegal, with backing from the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Organization of American States (OAS).

Read more:

fmtoday »

Lawmakers in Netherlands criticize US Export restrictions on ASML Chip MachinesNew export regulations by the US on Dutch tech giant ASML Holding's chipmaking machines has sparked a debate among Dutch lawmakers. Read more ⮕

Get ready to rock with legendary British rocker Rod Stewart in KL next MarchKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Legendary British rocker Sir Rod Stewart will be performing in Malaysia this coming March. The 78-year-old two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will... Read more ⮕

British MP arrested on suspicion of rape in south England, suspended from partyLONDON, Oct 27 — A British Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape, police and the lawmaker said Thursday, in the latest damaging episode for the UK ruling... Read more ⮕

British Conservative MP arrested over rape allegationsCrispin Blunt was reportedly also detained on possession of controlled substances. Read more ⮕

British police officer who groomed children on Snapchat jailed for lifeLONDON, Oct 25 — A British police officer was jailed for life today for grooming dozens of young girls into sharing explicit images of themselves through Snapchat, in the latest... Read more ⮕

(Video) Monkey Performs S*xual Act On British Man While He Was AsleepThere have been countless reports of sexual harassment but how would you react if you were violated by a wild animal, specifically a monkey? Unfortunately for Read more ⮕