Gurney Plaza Unveils Special "Mekar Raya Aidilfitri" Celebration

Gurney Plaza in Penang unveils its special “Mekar Raya Aidilfitri” for its shoppers and visitors. AS the blessed month of Raya dawns upon communities from all walks of life, Gurney Plaza in Penang emerges as a symbol of cultural magnificence, announcing the arrival of"Mekar Raya Aidilfitri." This celebration is a reflection of the profound beauty of Malaysian heritage, intricately intertwined with the timeless traditions of Aidilfitri, promising an unparalleled experience of elegance and joy.

Gurney Plaza, a nine-storey shopping complex, is strategically located along the Gurney Drive promenade in Penang, and sits approximately three kilometres northwest of Georgetown, Penang’s capital. It offers a diverse array of renowned brands for shopping, dining and entertainment. This year, it is Gurney Plaza’s pleasure to welcome you to the premier lifestyle shopping mall through the resplendent theme of"Bunga Raya" as its ethereal beauty blossoms throughout the festivitie

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bunga Rafflesia kini mekar di PoringRANAU: Bunga terbesar di dunia, Rafflesia, kini mekar berbunga di Poring.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

NRD receives over 90,000 applications under Mekar programme since 2020Maintaining last year's growth momentum, the exports of many Vietnamese agricultural products posted strong performance in the first months of this year.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

JPN terima lebih 90,000 permohonan program MEKAR sejak 2020KOTA BHARU: Sebanyak 93,455 permohonan menerusi Program Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (MEKAR) diterima Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara (JPN) membabitkan 5,273 prog...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

NRD receives over 90,000 applications under MEKAR programme since 2020KOTA BHARU: The National Registration Department (NRD) received 93,455 applications under the ‘Menyemai Kasih Rakyat’ (MEKAR) programme through 5,273 ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Ini 5 Inspirasi Gaya Yang ‘Simple’ Dengan Baju Raya Untuk Para Wanita Di Pagi AidilfitriPaling penting, kesemua gaya untuk hari raya yang dikongsikan ini adalah barangan dari jenama tempatan seperti Zora Designers, Machino, SAOI, Nazifi Nasri dan banyak lagi.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Aidilfitri: Tiada kompromi pengendali bas ekspres kenakan caj tak munasabahAidilfitri: Tiada kompromi pengendali bas ekspres kenakan caj tak munasabah

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »