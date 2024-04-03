Gurney Plaza Unveils Special "Mekar Raya Aidilfitri" Celebration

Gurney Plaza in Penang unveils its special “Mekar Raya Aidilfitri” for its shoppers and visitors. AS the blessed month of Raya dawns upon communities from all walks of life, Gurney Plaza in Penang emerges as a symbol of cultural magnificence, announcing the arrival of"Mekar Raya Aidilfitri." This celebration is a reflection of the profound beauty of Malaysian heritage, intricately intertwined with the timeless traditions of Aidilfitri, promising an unparalleled experience of elegance and joy.
Gurney Plaza, a nine-storey shopping complex, is strategically located along the Gurney Drive promenade in Penang, and sits approximately three kilometres northwest of Georgetown, Penang’s capital. It offers a diverse array of renowned brands for shopping, dining and entertainment. This year, it is Gurney Plaza’s pleasure to welcome you to the premier lifestyle shopping mall through the resplendent theme of"Bunga Raya" as its ethereal beauty blossoms throughout the festivitie
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »