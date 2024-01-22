Guide to the Final Fantasy VII Universe: Where to Start and What Order to Play

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is out on February 29, 2024. But if you haven’t played 2020’s Remake, or any of the other games in the FF7 universe (known officially as the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII), you might be wondering where to start, what order you should play the games in, and whether or not you should play the original first. This guide will break down the games, films, and more that make up the FFVII universe, with suggestions on where to start if you’re new to Cloud and co.

’s epic journey—or just a bit rusty on the details. This guide is also free of spoilers, so feel free to read on. Pre-order Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Amazon | Best Buy Final Fantasy VII: It all started in 1997 First released on the original PlayStation back in 1997, Final Fantasy VII became one of the most essential RPG experiences of the era—and one of the most influential games of all time. The story follows Cloud Strife, a former soldier turned mercenary hired by the eco-terrorist group Avalanche to put an end to the Shinra Electric Power Company’s destruction of the plane





