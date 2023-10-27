Guardiola slams vile chants about Bobby Charlton from City fans

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola plans to sign the book of condolence for the late Bobby Charlton when his team travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United, and condemned the “vile chanting” by two City fans.

Charlton, an England World Cup winner and one of United’s greatest players, died on Saturday at the age of 86.“The alcohol makes bad, bad things in people.” City suspended two minors from attending games after video emerged on social media of them chanting “Bobby’s in a box” during their team’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion on the same day at the Etihad Stadium.

“What represents us is that the next time I go to Old Trafford to sign the book on condolences on behalf of Manchester City,” Guardiola said. “We have a huge respect for Manchester United and especially the icon and the figure that is Sir Bobby Charlton. headtopics.com

“Our condolences are with his family and with Manchester United. They always are and always will be there.”

Read more:

fmtoday »

Haaland brace lifts Man City to 3-1 win over Young BoysPep Guardiola’s side maintain their 100% winning record in Group G with three victories. Read more ⮕

Real Madrid to face city rivals Atletico in Spanish Super CupBARCELONA, Oct 25 — Real Madrid will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona play Osasuna, the Spanish federation... Read more ⮕

Honda Sustaina-C and Pocket concepts reimagine the original City and Motocompo pairing as modern EVsHonda appears to be in a throwback mood with its concepts at this year’s Japan Mobility Show, as in addition to the Prelude Concept, the Japanese carmaker also presented the Sustaina-C Concept and Pocket Concept. … Read more ⮕

Man Utd show signs of life but City offer real testErik ten Hag’s side has spluttered into second gear with three successive wins. Read more ⮕

Haaland bags brace as Man City extend perfect Champions League startBERN, Oct 26 — Erling Haaland ended his Champions League goal drought as Manchester City extended their perfect start to the tournament with a 3-1 win at Swiss side Young Boys on... Read more ⮕

Haaland bags brace as Man City extend perfect Champions League startBERN: Erling Haaland ended his Champions League goal drought as Manchester City extended their perfect start to the tournament with a 3-1 win at Swiss... Read more ⮕