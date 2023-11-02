GST not needed, push for exponential growth instead

Much as the debate is about more fiscal restraint, some outdated textbook ideas are being promoted, which could lead to an unnecessary self-imposed austerity that could scar our social and economic fabrics.

If debt is incurred and then syphoned off by despots and corrupt officials, it is criminal and a deprivation of public welfare, thus warranting the harshest condemnation and punishment.However, if debt is incurred for productive reasons, whether to bring a depressed economy out of the doldrums or to finance much-needed infrastructure projects with a strong multiplier effect for the betterment of the people, it should be welcome.

However, the main problem is not its size, but its relative size to the overall economic pie, measured by GDP. The World Bank has just reduced its projections across Asia due to China’s slowdown, revising Malaysia’s projected growth rate to 3.9%.

In 1985, the government incurred significant debts as a result of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s push for heavy industry, including Proton and steel. To resuscitate the economy, the government allowed for 100% foreign ownership of export-oriented manufacturing firms and established a set of incentives to promote more foreign direct investment (FDI) into the economy.

At the same time, the withdrawal of the generalised system of preferences – special tariff concessions on selected imports into the US – from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore in 1988 helped attract capitals from these countries to relocate production to Malaysia.

