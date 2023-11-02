GST is better than SST, says Ismail Sabri

He said the government’s plan to raise SST from 6% to 8% was “not the right move” as it would not generate significant revenue while burdening consumers. “Although the SST increase does not involve the food sector, it will have a domino effect on other aspects that will influence an increase in the price of goods, as traders will not absorb the costs.Ismail Sabri pointed out that when GST was abolished, the country lost approximately RM20bil to RM30bil annually due to the “black economy”.

He noted that international audit firm Deloitte has forecast that the SST hike would only generate around RM900mil more in revenue.Ismail Sabri said with the country expected to face slower growth prospects next year, reinstating GST would provide a much needed boost to the country’s tax revenue to fund development.

Separately, Ismail Sabri questioned the preparedness of the central database system (Padu) that would be used to ensure subsidies were given only to those eligible. During his tenure as prime minister, he said, subsidies were expanded to cover chicken and eggs even though this incurred a big cost.

When tabling Budget 2024, Anwar announced that temporary price controls would be lifted so that the local market could function freely to ensure sufficient supply of chicken and eggs.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: No plans to revive GST, says AnwarKUALA LUMPUR: Elon Musk’s Tesla and Starlink Internet Servi­ces Malaysia Sdn Bhd were allowed to operate as 100% foreign-owned companies after taking into account the benefits they could bring to the nation, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Biarlah usia tua kami dalam gembira – Sabri dan Angelina tidak letak harapan miliki zuriatBiarlah usia tua kami dalam gembira - Sabri dan Angelina tidak letak harapan miliki zuriat

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Biarlah usia tua kami dalam gembira, kata Sabri Yunus dan Angeline mengenai zuriatBiarlah usia tua kami dalam gembira, kata Sabri Yunus dan Angelina mengenai zuriat

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: MINI Malaysia perkenal MINI Clubman Final Edition ke pasaran tempatanMINI Clubman Final Edition ditawarkan dengan harga runcit beserta cukai jualan dan perkhidmatan (SST) sebanyak RM318,888.00

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: On proposed ‘regressive’ citizenship law changes, Saifuddin Nasution says stateless kids still have legal avenues to be MalaysianKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today sought to clarify the proposed “regressive” changes to Malaysia’s citizenship laws that would...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Jangan buat pembelian panik ayam-KPDN KelantanPengarah Pejabat Perdagangan Dalam Negeri dan Kos Sara Hidup (KPDN) Kelantan Azman Ismail berkata, pihaknya bimbang tindakan itu boleh mengakibatkan bekalan terputus sekali gus menimbulkan keresahan dalam kalangan pengguna.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕