GST is better than SST, says Ismail Sabri

He said the government’s plan to raise SST from 6% to 8% was “not the right move” as it would not generate significant revenue while burdening consumers. “Although the SST increase does not involve the food sector, it will have a domino effect on other aspects that will influence an increase in the price of goods, as traders will not absorb the costs.Ismail Sabri pointed out that when GST was abolished, the country lost approximately RM20bil to RM30bil annually due to the “black economy”.
He noted that international audit firm Deloitte has forecast that the SST hike would only generate around RM900mil more in revenue.Ismail Sabri said with the country expected to face slower growth prospects next year, reinstating GST would provide a much needed boost to the country’s tax revenue to fund development.
Separately, Ismail Sabri questioned the preparedness of the central database system (Padu) that would be used to ensure subsidies were given only to those eligible. During his tenure as prime minister, he said, subsidies were expanded to cover chicken and eggs even though this incurred a big cost.
When tabling Budget 2024, Anwar announced that temporary price controls would be lifted so that the local market could function freely to ensure sufficient supply of chicken and eggs.
