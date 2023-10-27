Green lungs need our protection

Barely six months after the Federal Court reaffirmed a Court of Appeal decision to quash the development order (DO) for a high-rise project in one of Kuala Lumpur’s beloved parks in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), we find ourselves mourning the loss of another popular green space.

I’m referring to a huge chunk of Taman Rekreasi Ayer Panas which was sold to a third party for a mixed development project. The apex court’s decision on Taman Rimba Kiara marked the end of a protracted dispute between TTDI Residents’ Association and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

In the case of Taman Rekreasi Ayer Panas, I was told by a Federal Territory Land and Mines Office (PTGWP) officer that even though it was government-owned land, it was not gazetted. I find this disturbing. Our local governments play an important part in shaping communities and making decisions that directly affect our lives.DBKL and relevant government agencies are accountable to ratepayers, not politicians or developers.Had DBKL and agencies made an effort to disclose this land transaction, they would undoubtedly have been inundated with inquiries from city folk and Kuala Lumpur MPs, all of whom were also kept in the dark. headtopics.com

This point was aptly put by KLRA+, a coalition of residential associations, who highlighted the fact that policy No 113 CF3 states: “City Hall of Kuala Lumpur shall ensure that all government land is used for government or public facility purposes.”Unfortunately, both agencies have failed on this score.

Even if the land is not owned by DBKL but by another agency, the mayor, who approves development orders, owes ratepayers an explanation. At least we can take comfort knowing that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who chaired a meeting with DBKL and Federal Territories Department (JWP) on July 17 to discuss the draft KLSP2040 before its gazettement, had directed DBKL to prioritise the preservation of its remaining green lungs and open spaces to achieve the goal of a green city. headtopics.com

