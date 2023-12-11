Great Gift Ideas for PS5 Gamers

Once again, it is the giving time of year, as holiday season draws near. As such, you might be in search of some great gifts for the PS5 gamer in your life? If so, we’ve selected a few games, and some hardware and service upgrade ideas as well for the PS5 that we think will make a great gift. We’ve highlighted this year’s newest PS5 exclusives, as well as a few other modern classics from recent years that you might consider snagging this holiday season.

But this list doesn’t just have games—we break down the PlayStation Plus subscription tiers to help you make an informed present purchase, and. included some go-to storage options to expand just how many games you can have installed at once. PS5 (Redesigned Console) The PS5 is getting a fancy new look this holiday season. Launching on November 10, the new model is a bit smaller (though notably it is not officially called the “PS5 Slim”). You can either get the digital-only version for $450 (see on Amazon) or one with a Blu-ray drive for $500 (see on Amazon





