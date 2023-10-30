Graphic pro-Israel ads make their way into children’s video games

WASHINGTON: Maria Julia Cassis was sitting down to a meal in her terraced home in north London when her 6-year-old son ran into the dining room, his face pale.
Cassis, a 28-year-old barista from Brazil, said that the ad left her son shaken and she quickly deleted the game.“He literally said, ‘What is this bloody ad doing in my game?'” In at least one case, the ads were played inside the popular “Angry Birds” game made by Sega-owned developer Rovio.
Israeli ministry of foreign affairs’ head of digital, David Saranga, confirmed that the video was a government-promoted ad but said he had “no idea” how it ended up inside various games. Saranga said the ministry had spent money with ad companies including Taboola, Outbrain, Alphabet’s Google and X, formerly known as Twitter.Google ran more than 90 ads for the foreign ministry but declined to comment on where it displayed those ads.Reuters found no evidence of an analogous Palestinian digital advertising effort, save for a few Arabic-language videos promoted by West Bank-based Palestine TV, a news agency affiliated with the Palestinian Authority. headtopics.com
Reuters documented six cases – in Britain, France, Austria, Germany and Holland – where people had seen the same or similar ads as Cassis’ son or said their children had seen them.