Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds Four-Player Splitscreen Mode

The return of four-player splitscreen gaming This update caught my eye because it feels like more and more, video games have left behind four- or even two-player splitscreen modes. I understand that from a technical perspective, splitscreen gaming is tricky, as the console now has to render up to four different screens at once at a steady framerate. As a result, it’s become less common for games to include any kind of splitscreen options.

