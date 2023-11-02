Govt to start charging High-Value Goods Tax from May 1, 2024

“The implementation mechanism, types of goods and high-value goods tax rates will be announced as soon as the matter is finalised and approved by the Cabinet,” the ministry said in a written parliamentary reply yesterday.The ministry was responding to Kampar MP Chong Zhemin who asked the government if the luxury goods tax will be implemented in the near future and the method of implementation.

Anwar had proposed a 5 to 10 per cent tax on luxury goods such as jewellery and high end watches during the tabling of Budget 2024 last month. This proposal was met with scepticism from former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who warned that the luxury tax could potentially discourage foreign tourists from visiting Malaysia for shopping purposes.

