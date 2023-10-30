Govt procured ventilators via WhatsApp during Covid-19 pandemic, says PAC

PETALING JAYA: Deals on the emergency procurement of ventilators during the Covid-19 pandemic had to be done through WhatsApp due to the sheer urgency of the situation, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report on the management of the Covid-19 outbreak revealed.

It also said in the report that PLSB was directed to make an advance payment for the ventilators due to its existing relationship with the Health Ministry, despite the company having no experience and expertise in the procurement of medical equipment such as ventilators.

It added that discussions, evaluation and decisions on the procurement of ventilators had to be implemented outside of the norm through WhatsApp due to the constraints during the movement control order (MCO) and the urgency factor as well as the dire situation at that time. headtopics.com

It added that the absence of a written agreement between the Health Ministry and the PLSB meant that no party was able to take responsibility for the 104 ventilator units that could not function. The committee also said in its report that it found that there were discrepancies in information between the Health Ministry’s statement and the PLSB on the existence of a warranty for all 136 ventilators.

