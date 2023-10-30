Govt must intervene to revive rubber industry, says expert

There are only 11,000ha of rubber tree plantations, compared with one million hectares allocated for oil palm cultivation, according to Denis Low. (Bernama pic)

Low said both the federal and state governments should allocate additional agricultural land for rubber tree cultivation. Last month, the statistics department reported a 4.5% reduction in Malaysia’s natural rubber production, from 29,867 tonnes in June 2023 to 28,533 tonnes in July 2023.

"Today, Malaysia contributes just 15% of the supply, with Thailand and Vietnam making up the remaining 85%," he added. "However, this trend may change when more natural rubber gloves are needed to amplify the importance of ESG," Low said.

According to Low, the country’s severe shortage of rubber is driven by three main factors – the conversion of rubber plantations to other crops, an ageing smallholder population that provides 70% of the rubber supply, and consistently low rubber prices that results in lower income for rubber producers.

"Malaysia currently possesses just 11,000ha of rubber tree plantations, a stark contrast to the extensive one million hectares allocated for oil palm cultivation. Comparing Malaysia and Thailand, Barjoyai noted that Malaysia had previously attempted to establish a tapioca plantation to produce edible tableware from tapioca, allowing individuals to consume their utensils after using them during a meal.

