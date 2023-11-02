Govt introduces discount card for traders offering Menu Rahmah

PETALING JAYA: The domestic trade and cost of living ministry has introduced a special discount card for traders taking part in the Menu Rahmah initiative. Acting minister Armizan Ali said this is part of Putrajaya’s efforts to encourage and reward traders contributing to the initiative, which offers RM5 set meals to help reduce the cost of living for the public.

It has been reported that some traders have dropped out of the Menu Rahmah initiative because of rising costs. “In collaboration with major hypermarkets such as Aeon BiG, Econsave, Giant, Lotus’s, Mydin and NSK, this initiative offers discounts of up to 40% on essential food items for participating entrepreneurs,” he said in a statement.

Armizan added that the discount will cover raw ingredients such as chicken and onions, along with other basic food items. To be eligible for the discount card, applicants must be Malaysian, registered with the ministry as Menu Rahmah participants, and their business must be registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

