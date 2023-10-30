Govt in talks with stakeholders over RUU355 amendments, says minister

Na’im Mokhtar said the bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act will be tabled once it is approved by the Cabinet. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The religious affairs ministry is discussing proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act or RUU355 with stakeholders. Its minister Na’im Mokhtar said the proposed amendments will also take into account ongoing efforts to amend the Syariah Court (Federal Territories) Act.

“On RUU355, we are still in the engagement phase, holding discussions with Islamic councils and palaces of the various states,” he said in response to a question in the Dewan Rakyat on the progress of the proposed amendments.Na’im said the government will table the bill to amend both RUU355 and the Syariah Court (Federal Territories) Act to strengthen the Shariah judicial system.In 2016, PAS president and Marang MP Abdul Hadi Awang submitted an amendment to RUU355 as a private member’s bill. headtopics.com

The amendment was to enact harsher punishments for shariah offences by raising the shariah courts’ maximum sentencing limits to 30 years’ jail, a RM100,000 fine and 100 strokes of the cane.At the time, it was reported that PAS hoped to enact a stricter Islamic criminal code of hudud but it was strongly opposed by the public. The amendment bill was then presented as a resolution to strengthen the shariah courts.

Respect regional language rights, LDP urges Fed GovtKota Kinabalu: Liberal Democratic Party Vice President David Ong urged the Federal Government to uphold the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and respect regional language rights. Read more ⮕

Govt eager to collaborate with private sectorKota Kinabalu: The State Government is eager to collaborate with the private sector to elevate the State to greater heights. Read more ⮕

Malaysian govt will not yield to pressure from foreign powers on Palestine: DPMLONDON: The Malaysian Government will continue to support the Palestinian cause and will not yield to pressure from foreign powers on this issue, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said. Read more ⮕

Sarawak govt signs MoU to acquire shares of MASWings from Malaysia Aviation GroupSarawak has a new regional airline, as Hornbill Skyways signs an MoU to take over MASWings via share acquisition from Malaysia Aviation Group. Read on to learn where the airline plans to fly to. Read more ⮕

Rethink ‘Palestinian Solidarity Week’, Loke tells govt after ‘armed’ activitiesPETALING JAYA: DAP wants the education ministry to reconsider its decision to hold a “Palestinian Solidarity Week” for schools and colleges. Read more ⮕

Rethink ‘Palestinian Solidarity Week’ after ‘armed’ activities, Loke tells govtFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕