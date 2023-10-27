Govt has ‘duty’ to accept English

SIBU: The Federal Government is obligated to accept letters that are written in English in official communications from Sarawak, says state Deputy Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Michael Tiang.

“Sarawakians are therefore free to opt to use English or Malay for letters to federal government departments since both languages are official languages in Sarawak.“Particularly the use of the English language in Sarawak which is guaranteed by Article 161(3) of the Federal Constitution.”

Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman, reminded the Prime Minister that English and Malay are official languages in Sarawak. “This (directive) was announced by the Federal Government, so we will look at it in detail,” he said after an event yesterday. headtopics.com

“But the importance of English also can’t be questioned,” he said during an excellence in education event in the Kota Belud district yesterday. He noted that some government departments, by necessity and the nature of their work, must communicate in English.“I am not only referring to Wisma Putra (Foreign Ministry) but also to agencies like the Malaysia Industrial Development Authority, Malaysia Trade Agency and Bank Negara.

