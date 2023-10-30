Govt assures no more spikes in chicken price

: The government is giving the assurance that there will be no more drastic chicken price increase after the chicken price subsidy and control measures were withdrawn effective Nov 1, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu .

“As such, we are confident the floating of chicken price would not lead to a price spike and if there is a major price hike, we want to know why as there is sufficient supply. Earlier, Mohamad said the rational to terminate wholesale subsidy is to reduce subsidy leakages enjoyed by foreigners and high-income groups.

Mohamad explained that the termination of chicken subsidies also took into account the current supply and price trends, with farm prices and production costs beginning to stabilise, leading to the current market prices being below the ceiling price. headtopics.com

“The government is expanding access to chicken supplies through continuous Agro MADANI and Rahmah Sales programmes nationwide to provide options and assurance to the people to obtain chicken at reasonable prices and below the current ceiling price.

Mohamad said the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry would implement monitoring and enforcement through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to ensure there are no excessive profit-taking activities and price manipulation by irresponsible parties at the retail level. headtopics.com

“The government will continue to focus on strengthening the poultry farming industry through incentives to small- and medium-sized breeders and micro-credit schemes as working capital assistance for community breeders as well as the transformation programme of open chicken coops to closed chicken coops.

Meanwhile, Johan said that by ending chicken subsidies, the government could save about RM100 million a month.

