Govt assures national sovereignty not violated in WHO CA+, IHR 2005 amendment negotiations

The WHO CA+ aims to achieve greater equality and effectiveness for the prevention, preparedness, and response to epidemics through the full cooperation of the international community. “The Unity Government will never compromise with any decision (WHO CA+ and IHR 2005 amendment) that is against the Federal Constitution.
Dr Zaliha said Malaysia will also defend the principle of justice and solidarity in global health administration, in terms of developed countries needing to help developing countries with their resources as well as fair and equitable distribution of resources.
Meanwhile, during a press conference at the Parliament lobby, the minister said Malaysia has attended six of the 10 sessions in the WHO CA+ negotiation process, and the seventh one will be held from Nov 6 to 10.
At the same time, Dr Zaliha said the Ministry of Health is actively conducting engagement sessions with 12 agencies and other ministries to scrutinise the IHR 2005 amendment and WHO CA+. In a separate development, Dr Zaliha confirmed that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has been admitted to hospital for a health issue.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
WORLDOFBUZZ: Govt Will Be Adding More 'Canggih' Speed Traps Nationwide to Reduce Risk of Road AccidentsThe Transport Ministry (MOT) today revealed that it is planning to add more Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras, formerly known as the Automated
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕