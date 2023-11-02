Govt assures national sovereignty not violated in WHO CA+, IHR 2005 amendment negotiations

The WHO CA+ aims to achieve greater equality and effectiveness for the prevention, preparedness, and response to epidemics through the full cooperation of the international community. “The Unity Government will never compromise with any decision (WHO CA+ and IHR 2005 amendment) that is against the Federal Constitution.

Dr Zaliha said Malaysia will also defend the principle of justice and solidarity in global health administration, in terms of developed countries needing to help developing countries with their resources as well as fair and equitable distribution of resources.

Meanwhile, during a press conference at the Parliament lobby, the minister said Malaysia has attended six of the 10 sessions in the WHO CA+ negotiation process, and the seventh one will be held from Nov 6 to 10.

At the same time, Dr Zaliha said the Ministry of Health is actively conducting engagement sessions with 12 agencies and other ministries to scrutinise the IHR 2005 amendment and WHO CA+. In a separate development, Dr Zaliha confirmed that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has been admitted to hospital for a health issue.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: PARLIMEN: Malaysia tidak akan putuskan ratifikasi atau tolak WHO CA+, IHR 2005 sebelum 1 Disember iniPARLIMEN: Malaysia tidak akan putuskan ratifikasi atau tolak WHO CA+, IHR 2005 sebelum 1 Disember ini

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Academicians should work with govt to manage challenges, issues, says PMMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: 5 Islamist convicts escape Tunisian jail, govt sacks intelligence officialsThis comes as a rare security breach for the North African country.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Academics should work closely with govt to manage challenges, issues, says PM AnwarKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called on academics to work closely with the government and leaders to manage current and future challenges and...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Set up body to oversee teaching of STEM in schools, govt toldEducationist Yunus Yasin says this is necessary to ensure Form 3 students are subjected to high standards of learning in STEM subjects.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: Govt Will Be Adding More 'Canggih' Speed Traps Nationwide to Reduce Risk of Road AccidentsThe Transport Ministry (MOT) today revealed that it is planning to add more Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras, formerly known as the Automated

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕