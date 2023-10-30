Government MPs urge Speaker to act on Langkawi MP’s inappropriate language

Federal lawmakers from the government urged Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul (pic) to put a stop on unpleasant remarks made in the Lower House. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Federal lawmakers from the government urged Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul to put a stop on unpleasant remarks made in the Lower House.“It is unhealthy if a MP himself does not show good example and disrespectful behaviour.

“Why I asked (if short pants could be worn in Langkawi Island) was because I’ve heard the Langkawi MP often mentioning why Putrajaya isn’t promoting the island.“I have been to Langkawi, so I’m puzzled at why such an interesting place does not have tourists,” DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

Kok’s response came after an exchange in Parliament last Thursday, when her question to Bersatu’s Langkawi MP Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah led him to reportedly say she was welcome to visit the Kedah island even if she were naked, which he followed up with a suggestive remark. headtopics.com

Amanah’s Pulai MP Suhaizan Kaiyat, who was present at the PC today, said the Langkawi MP’s behaviour will send the wrong message to youths out there.“If those who hear the remark were adults, they will be matured enough to control their mind, but if it were teenagers or children, it may encourage something else bad and lead them to explore unhealthy activities after.

“This is because since they see that the one who say this is a leader and they would think that if a leader could say this, and the leader is a respectable p person, they would feel that they too could do the same. headtopics.com

“This the reason why we need to object and support the motion in order to put a stop and protection from such sexist remarks,” Suhaizan said. After Mohd Suhaimi made his remarks, DAP’s Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman and Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng had submitted a motion to refer the Langkawi MP to the Rights and Privileges Committee.

