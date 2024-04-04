Google's AI-powered Search Features Could Come with a Price Tag

Google has been experimenting with new AI search features for its Google Search. One thing to note here is that some of the features like the Search Generative Experience don’t go well with the concept of an ad-supported web. This raises questions about the sustainability of the system and the potential for AI-powered search features to be offered with a price tag in the future.

Sources suggest that these features could become a part of Google’s existing subscription services such as Google One

