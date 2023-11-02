Google Pixel car crash detection expands to five new countries including India

However, the feature is still limited to 11 languages and is only available on Pixel 4a and newer models in new countries—even though car crash detection supports Pixel models as old as the Pixel 3.Car crash detection is a safety feature in the Personal Safety app on Pixel phones. When turned on, it uses sensors to detect a crash. If one is detected, the phone vibrates and rings loudly. You have 60 seconds to swipe “I’m OK” or “Call 911.

If you tap “I’m OK,” you will be prompted to choose between three options: “No crash,” “Minor crash,” and “Call 112.” If you do call emergency services, you will again have prompts to choose whether it’s a “Medical,” “Fire,” or “Police” emergency, so you can alert emergency responders without speaking. You can also set up emergency contacts and share your status with them in an accident.

Pixel’s car crash detection feature was first introduced in 2019 and has been praised for its accuracy and reliability. Apple added a similar feature to its iPhones in 2021. This expansion is welcome news for Pixel users in the new countries. Car crash detection is a potentially life-saving feature that can help first responders reach accident victims more quickly.Google Bringing a Fix for Android 14 Storage Access IssueGoogle is developing a tech that will make your ANC earbuds capable of monitoring your heart rate

Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.