Google mulled building private search in wake of tech scandal

In the biggest tech monopoly trial of the last two decades, lawyers for the Justice Department have argued that the volume of search query data people generate for Google is the lifeblood of the company’s success. — AP

The year was 2019 and Google was in defence mode as tech companies dealt with the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which the personal data of as many as 87 million Facebook users was secretly scraped and mined for voter insights.

“One of the concerns was if Google adopted that proposal, users would pick it and Google would lose billions of dollars in revenue, correct?” Justice Department lawyer Joshua Hafenbrack asked Raghavan in federal court in Washington. headtopics.com

The government’s case centers on the idea that Google illegally maintains a monopoly in online search by blocking rivals from effectively competing. Google argues that companies and users choose its service as their default search engine because it’s the best one.

Consumer privacy online was of heightened interest at the time because of Cambridge Analytica. The consulting firm was hired by former President Donald Trump’s campaign and obtained Facebook user data to target advertising. In July 2019, Facebook – since renamed Meta Platforms Inc – paid a record US$5bil (RM23.89bil) fine over the episode. headtopics.com

In June 2019, Google’s search team proposed making a number of changes to Google’s search product in response to private search engine DuckDuckGo, including not retaining information on a users’ location and search history. Benedict Gomes, then Google’s head of search, advocated for making changes, but Raghavan – who then headed search advertising – testified that he wasn’t persuaded they were necessary.

