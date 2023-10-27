Google Maps receives a slew of AI-powered new features

Maps is receiving a slew of new AI-enhanced features in the coming weeks and months, including Immersive View for routes, Lens in Maps expansion, and more. Here are details on the new features of Google Maps.This feature uses AI to blend thousands of Street View and aerial images to create a realistic 3D view of places, allowing users to preview them before they visit.

This feature is now available in France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US, with more countries to follow soon. These new AI-powered features make Google Maps even more powerful and versatile, helping users to explore and navigate the world around them in new and innovative ways.Google Gives Unsatisfying Reason For Blocking Benchmarks On The Pixel 8 SeriesGizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies.

Read more:

gizmochina »