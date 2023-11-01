Google is developing a tech that will make your ANC earbuds capable of monitoring your heart rate

The possibility of having wireless earbuds having heart rate monitoring features is an exciting one. It offers the opportunity for persons averse to wearing smartwatches and the ability to measure their heart rate on the go. There are lots of mechanical watch enthusiasts unwilling to exchange their traditional timepieces for a tech-rich smartwatch. The technology will utilize hardware already present in current wireless earbuds and will not require any significant changes.
There are no indications yet when the new heart rate monitoring feature will be available in ANC earbuds. The tech will however have to go through all the layers of regulatory approval before it is cleared for commercial use.Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕