Goodnite Launches Campaign to Promote Better Sleep

The fast-paced nature of contemporary life can make it difficult to take breaks and relax. It may make consistently getting a restful night’s sleep seem like a dream. But just as vital to overall health as diet and exercise is sleep. Your mood, health, and cognitive function all improve with adequate sleep. Frequent sleep deprivation increases the risk of numerous illnesses and disorders. These include dementia, obesity, and heart disease, as well as stroke.

Goodnite International Sdn Bhd, the biggest mattress manufacturer in Malaysia, has launched its latest campaign, “Sleep Well, Live Well”





Goodnite International, the biggest mattress manufacturer in Malaysia, has launched its latest campaign, 'Sleep Well, Live Well', aiming to inspire individuals to lead healthy lives in addition to getting enough sleep.

