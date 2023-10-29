‘Good luck dan I love you’

Demikian ucapan suami peserta Famili Duo, Adira Suhaimi, Datuk Red sebelum isterinya memulakan persembahan untuk minggu ketiga yang bertemakan rock.

Kehadiran Red atau nama penuhnya, Datuk Seri Adnan Abu memberi sokongan kepada isterinya itu sekali gua menguburkan desas desus rumah tangga mereka sedang bergolak. Dakwaan tersebut mula bertebaran selepas penyanyi Ilusi itu dikatakan jarang memuat naik gambar bersama di media sosial.“Ala ucapan macam itu biarlah di rumah sahaja. Ada hati yang perlu dijaga,” katanya secara langsung.

Adira yang bertanding bersama Emma Suhaimi bagaimana pun menerima markah penuh daripada kedua-dua juri tetap, Ajai dan Mas Idayu selepas memberikan persembahan hebat. Mereka yang membawakan medley lagu Tiada Tangis Lagi dan Hukum Karma berjaya mencuri hati penonton dan juri menerusi persembahan tersebut. headtopics.com

Selain pasangan adik beradik itu, Famili Duo musim ketiga turut menampilkan peserta lain antaranya Tom dan Fuad, Shila Amzah dan Amir Syahir serta Syarif dan Syaiful.

