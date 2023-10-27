‘Good-looking, good at pretending’: Married woman in China hires actors to play relatives at ‘weddings’ to con three men out of RM430,902; gets strong reactions online

Already married 35-year-old ‘weds’ other men, tells one she gave birth to twins. Actors hired for ceremonies also visit ‘marital’ homes years after ‘marriages’. — SCMP

The 35-year-old, surnamed Zhou, from eastern China’s Jiangsu province, was legally married and had a daughter when she began dating other men. At the ceremonies all the relatives and friends from her side were actors she had hired and she continued to hire some of them to visit the homes as guests in the years that followed.

Zhang Xueting, assistant prosecutor at the Nanjing Lishui People’s Procuratorate, told Jiangsu Television that Zhou was “good-looking and good at pretending”.Last year, Zhou attempted to swindle more money from Zhang, one of her “husbands”, and told him she was going to give birth to his twins – a boy and a girl. headtopics.com

When Zhang asked to see the babies after they were “born”, Zhou hired a new actor to play the role of doctor. After carrying out a background check on Zhou and discovering she was legally married, Zhang called the police.

“She could have achieved something great if she had used this ability somewhere else,” commented a third. ‘This is humiliation’: China bride apron-wearing custom promoting fertility sparks fierce online debate headtopics.com

Read more:

staronline »

'My Life Feels Empty': Married Malaysian Compares His Life To Friends Who Are Still SingleMany men joked about how they no longer have much freedom once they get married - and despite being in a happy marriage, some can’t help but wonder what life Read more ⮕

(Video) Malaysian Woman Married Fiancé's Brother After His Tragic PassingEarlier this year, local lady Nur Malina took to her TikTok to share the loss of her fiancé who had reportedly drowned in a river. However, a few months after Read more ⮕

Good governance key to sports bodies receiving star rating: Sports CommissionerKUCHING: Good governance is the main criteria used by the Sports Commissioner’s Office (PJS) under its star rating system, said Sports Commissioner Su... Read more ⮕

Woman in China leaves husband after three day marriage due to RM1.1k salaryFINANCIAL STABILITY is a requirement that many desire when looking for a partner but what happens when the truth of their partner’s income is revealed... Read more ⮕

Sports commissioner: Good governance key to sports bodies receiving star ratingKUCHING, Oct 25 — Good governance is the main criteria used by the Sports Commissioner’s Office (PJS) under its star rating system, said Sports Commissioner Suhardi Alias. He... Read more ⮕

Crave: local food app reveals where the good eats areThe age-old question of what to eat is finally solved with this soon-to-be-released application. Read more ⮕