Gold holds near US$2,000 after Israel starts ground offensive

The Middle East conflict has taken over from the US interest-rate path and Treasury yields as the main price drivers for gold. (File pic)

SINGAPORE: Gold traded near US$2,000 an ounce — after breaching the threshold for the first time since May on Friday — as Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza appeared to be more cautious than it had initially vowed.

Bullion was steady after jumping 1.1% on Friday as Israel stepped up ground operations. Tel Aviv sent troops and tanks into the northern Gaza Strip in what it called the second and longer phase of its war against Hamas and is taking a day-by-day approach. That eased fears that a massive invasion would lead to a regional escalation. headtopics.com

Gold has stood out as one of the biggest winners since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, rising more than 9% as demand for haven assets increased. It’s likely to continue benefiting should tensions increase, alongside the Swiss franc and short-dated US government bonds.

The conflict has taken over from the US interest-rate path and Treasury yields as the main price drivers for bullion. Still, rate decisions by major central banks — including the Federal Reserve — will be watched closely this week for the impact on borrowing costs. headtopics.com

Spot gold declined 0.1% to $2,003.57 an ounce as of 8:20am in Singapore. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%. Silver and platinum edged lower, while palladium was steady.

Beri pinjaman wang tanpa lesen, lelaki didenda RM3,000Beri pinjaman wang tanpa lesen, lelaki didenda RM3,000 Read more ⮕

Maqis patah cubaan seludup kuda laut RM180,000 ke ThailandSebanyak 90kg kuda laut tanpa permit eksport dirampas dalam operasi Rabu lalu. Read more ⮕

Ikan belukang Abdul Razak bernilai RM20,000“Tiada sebarang rahsia dan petua, hanya berdoa seperti orang lain dan memang telah rezeki saya yang datang ke sini selepas solat subuh.” Read more ⮕

Peruntukan RM825,000 perkasa program keselamatan kebakaranPeruntukan sebanyak RM825,000 disediakan kepada Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia (JBPM) untuk melaksanakan program 'Community Fire Evacuation Awareness Escape Tent'. Read more ⮕

Man loses RM160,000 in online investment scamPolice say the company manager in Sarawak fell for an advertisement on social media. Read more ⮕

Pengurus syarikat rugi RM160,000 terpedaya pelaburan di WhatsAppPolis berkata, mangsa 40-an itu pada mulanya tertarik dengan iklan belajar pelaburan dalam talian semasa melayari Facebook bulan lalu. Read more ⮕