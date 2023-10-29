Gogoro CrossOver electric bike with a 150km range and all-terrain performance unveiled

promoted as a two-wheel electric “SUV” that is capable of all-terrain movement. The insanely practicable design of the Gogoro CrossOver is obvious. It is touted as the first two-wheel SUV with configurable storage and versatility in use.The Gogoro CrossOver delivers comfort, power, and practicality with its impressive design and form factor. The CrossOver is launching in two variants namely the CrossOver and CrossOver S. The CrossOver has a rated output of 7.

The chassis of the Gogoro CrossOver was designed for off-road use. It has a ground clearance of 14.2cm and a range of up to 150km on an average speed of 30km/h. The Gogoro CrossOver therefore offers a solid drivetrain paired with a pretty powerful battery setup. The customizable luggage system of the electric scooter is another of its versatility highlights. The storage consists of the steel frames that surround the rear portion of the scooter together with tubular frames.

The Gogoro CrossOver has an LED headlight and a compact luggage rack under the removable split passenger seat. Gogoro says that there are up to 25 points via which cargo can be attached to the e-scooter.The pricing and exact release details of the Gogoro CrossOver are lacking at this time. However, it is expected that these optics will be revealed shortly.Noise ColorFit Icon 2 with 1. headtopics.com

Latest Strix Electric Enduro Dirtbike has been Tested with the US Navy, NATO Forces & Estonian ArmyThe electric bike's chrome-molybdenum steel frame guarantees durability without adding unnecessary weight. Read more ⮕

Red Magic Cyberbuds Dao TWS earbuds are back in stock for global customersLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Google Bard Brings “Respond in Real Time” and “Skip Response” FeaturesLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Sienna Miller Unveiled As New Face of Marks & SpencerIconic actress Sienna Miller shines in M&S’s latest Autumn Winter 2023 Womenswear Collection. Read more ⮕

Tata Group Becomes The First Homegrown iPhone Maker As It Strikes A Deal With WistronLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Cult.sport Burn+ smartwatch with 1.78″ AMOLED display & 7-day battery life launched in IndiaLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕