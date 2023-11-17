Giorgio Armani's Rules for the Future of His Fashion Empire

Giorgio Armani has always kept a tight grip on the firm he founded, and the Italian fashion king's attention to detail extends to clear rules on how it should be run after his death. Armani, 89, remains CEO and effectively sole shareholder of the business he set up with his late partner in the 1970s, which had a €2.35 billion (RM12 billion) turnover last year.

With no children to pass it on to, there has been speculation about the long-term future of Armani's empire and whether, in an industry dominated by luxury conglomerates, it will be able to maintain the independence he treasures., sets out the future governing principles for those who inherit the group, while another details issues including protecting jobs at the firm. The first document explains how his heirs should approach a potential stock market listing– though not until five years after his passing – and any potential M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activit

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.