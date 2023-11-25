George Town: A City with Life

Other cities can learn from George Town on how to give life to a place of residence. In the late 1990s, I was studying for my bachelor's degree at Universiti Sains Malaysia under Prof Shahnon Ahmad. At that time, I was living in his house and often wandered around George Town. However, I must honestly say that I was not impressed and did not really like Penang because I thought it was a dead city.
Especially coming from Kuala Lumpur, a bustling and vibrant city where I had just completed my basic studies at the University of Malaya. Additionally, those years were heated by the reform movement. It was only after the DAP government was established in Penang that I returned. It was mainly because I was invited to participate in the George Town Literary Festival (GTLF). My good relationship with Bernice Chauly, the influential director of the literary festival, allowed me to come here. Yes, even though I am a 'Malay literature person'
