George Town: A City with Life

Other cities can learn from George Town on how to give life to a place of residence. In the late 1990s, I was studying for my bachelor's degree at Universiti Sains Malaysia under Prof Shahnon Ahmad. At that time, I was living in his house and often wandered around George Town. However, I must honestly say that I was not impressed and did not really like Penang because I thought it was a dead city.

Especially coming from Kuala Lumpur, a bustling and vibrant city where I had just completed my basic studies at the University of Malaya. Additionally, those years were heated by the reform movement. It was only after the DAP government was established in Penang that I returned. It was mainly because I was invited to participate in the George Town Literary Festival (GTLF). My good relationship with Bernice Chauly, the influential director of the literary festival, allowed me to come here. Yes, even though I am a 'Malay literature person'





fmtoday » / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senior citizen falls during monkey attack in George Town, needs nine stitchesThe possibility of Hishammuddin Hussein reviving his career in Umno is still there, but it will be an uphill journey for Khairy Jamaluddin as he strives to stay relevant.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

DevFest George Town 2023: Malaysia’s Premier Tech ConferenceDon’t miss DevFest George Town 2023, Malaysia’s premier tech conference brought to you by Google Developer Groups this 9 December at TAR UMT Penang! By delivering hands-on learning experiences, technical talks in local languages by experts and networking opportunities for developers around Malaysia and beyond, this event is the perfect platform for developers to manifest the future of tech together!

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Man Utd show signs of life but City offer real testErik ten Hag’s side has spluttered into second gear with three successive wins.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

‘No income, no life’: Jerusalem’s Old City suffers as war ragesJERUSALEM, Nov 5 — The once bustling streets of Jerusalem’s Old City have fallen eerily quiet, with the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas keeping away tourists and their...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Media plays vital role in realising MBI’s development effortsGEORGE TOWN: The media plays a crucial role in the realisation of development efforts planned by the Ipoh City Council (MBI), said MBI Works and Build...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

At least 22 killed in US town shootings, dozens injured, gunman at largeWASHINGTON, Oct 26 — At least 22 people were killed and 50 to 60 wounded yesterday in mass shootings at multiple locations including a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine,...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »