Gentari deploys 100kW DC charger at Proton COE, open to all EV users

have launched a 100kW DC fast charger at Proton COE. Located along KESAS highway, the DC charger is open to all EV users regardless of brand.

The 100kW DC Charger has two nozzles which can deliver 100kW on 1 connector or 50kW with 2 connectors plugged in simultaneously. The DC charger can be activated via JomCharge and Setel.

Proton Deputy Chief Executive Officer Roslan Abdullah said, “With our imminent entry into Malaysia’s EV market via smart Malaysia just around the corner, the time is right for PROTON to take another step into this rapidly growing segment. We are grateful to have a dynamic partner like Gentari, who have installed the first on-site DC charger at our headquarters and look forward to more such collaborations in the future within our dealer network. headtopics.com

Roslan said Proton has committed to producing its own EV models. He added that the process was started by the launch of the mild-hybridGentari Deputy Chief Executive Officer Shah Yang Razalli said, “We are thrilled to take the next step in our strategic partnership with Proton with the launch of a network of charging facilities to support Proton’s imminent entry into Malaysia’s EV market.

Both Proton and Gentari have explored various solutions to bolster Malaysia’s charging network. This includes a proof-of-concept for a mobile EV charging solution using the Proton Exora. There are three units of proof-of-concept mobile chargers being tested which offer 30kW of DC fast charging. headtopics.com

Proton’s new energy subsidiary Pro-Net is also collaborating with Gentari to install fast chargers at several Proton dealerships. Five additional Gentari DC chargers are set to be installed by the end of 2023 as part of the first phase of the program with a target of 20 dealerships.

