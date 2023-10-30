Gentari, AM Green bekerjasama pacu pengeluaran hidrogen hijau berskala besar

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Gentari partners India’s AM Green to jointly export green ammoniaThe first export of the green ammonia is targeted by late 2025. Read more ⮕

I-Hijau initiative among largest green campaignsDR Joachim said the Ministry’s joint efforts are committed to educating and raising public awareness through programmes related to green sustainability. Read more ⮕

State exco urges Melaka manufacturing industry to be more proactive in adopting green technologyJASIN, Oct 28 — Industry players in the manufacturing sector in Melaka have been urged to be more proactive in adopting green technology as part of efforts to reduce... Read more ⮕

Sarawak's Very Own Boutique Airline to Take Flight Soon as State Govt Signs MoU to Acquire MASWingsBack in April, we shared how Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given the green light for Sarawak to set up its own state-owned boutique airline. Read more ⮕

Weak Government Strategy is Key Barrier to Energy Transition: Survey84% of industry practitioners called for new governance frameworks and standards to manage the carbon intensity of energy, including the implementation of carbon taxes and incentives for green energy, to enable net zero goals over the next decade. Read more ⮕

Liga Super: Kijang Hijau berjaya elak jadi lauk Harimau SelatanKOTA BHARU: Skuad Kijang Hijau berjaya mengelak daripada menjadi 'lauk' Harimau Selatan apabila tewas 0-2 di tangan juara Liga Super itu pada aksidi Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV, di sini sebentar tadi. Read more ⮕