Geng Jiva busted with arrest of 4, including its leader, in Ipoh

Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan said they believe they have solved 24 robbery cases and 34 break-ins committed by the gang around Ipoh. (Bernama pic)

IPOH: Police have crippled a robbery gang known as “Geng Jiva” with the arrest of four people, including the leader, in an operation on Tuesday. Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan said following the arrest of the three men and a woman, aged between 26 and 35, they had solved 24 cases of violent crime and 34 property crimes believed committed by the gang around Ipoh.

“We believe we have crippled ‘Geng Jiva’, which has been active in several housing estates, with the arrest of the four suspects, including the gang leader.”They had caused injuries during the robberies in Ipoh city, particularly in Taman Canning, Taman Ipoh Timur and Bercham, he added.Police seized various items, such as knives, mobile phones and a motorcycle.All four suspects have past convictions for involvement in crime. They have been remanded for further investigations. headtopics.com

