Whether in forests or in captivity, animals are not free from diseases. However, generally speaking, forest animals are the least vulnerable to genetic disorders. A pragmatic response to that generalisation could be that “we don’t know if forest animals have fewer or more genetic disorders than humans because we don’t have enough scientific evidence to support that notion, or not many studies were aimed to investigate genetic disorders in animals.
” However, this response may not be sustained as a valid argument if genetic disorders in animals of domestic breeds are put under the microscope. Genetic disorders in domestic animals are prevalent in domestic breeds raised for unique physical and functional traits. These disorders include but are not limited to skin diseases with dry, itchy and inflamed skin, tumour growth and inherited anxiety in dogs; neurological abnormalities in jaguar carpet pythons; abnormal growth and formation of bones (also known as osteodystrophy) in satin guinea pigs; and “fainting” goats
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PERHILITAN Slammed For Using Puppies As Live Bait To Capture Panthers - Hype MYIt's easier to catch animals by luring them with some sort of bait but most would definitely be against using domestic animals like cats or dogs as live bait
Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »