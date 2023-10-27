Generation Alpha are the biggest gaming enthusiasts, study finds

Young people belonging to Generation Alpha, born after 2010, love video games. In fact, this is the generation that devotes the largest share of its entertainment time to this activity, ahead of streaming sites and social networks.

Video games play an important role in the lives of Generation Alpha (people born after 2010), according to Newzoo's Global Gamer Study 2023*In fact, games are the primary source of entertainment for these young people. Each week, they spend 22% of their entertainment time playing games, ahead of streaming (movies and shows), which accounts for 17% of this time, social networking (16%), television (16%), music, podcasts and radio (15%), and reading (14%).

81% of Generation Alpha prefer to play on mobile, versus 50% on console and 41% on PC. Some also play on multiple platforms, with 17% gaming on mobile, console and PC – on par with Millennials and slightly less than for Gen Z (18%).

“As younger generations grow up with gaming and new technologies pave the way for different, more accessible sorts of engagement (such as crossplatform play and higher-quality mobile games), we can anticipate even higher participation rates among older generations in the future,” the research explains.

"Gaming has become part of younger generations' daily social life and identity. In many ways, it's become a way of life for many enthusiasts instead of a pastime," the report concludes.

