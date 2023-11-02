Gen Z wants to see less sex, more friendship on TV

For nearly half of the teens surveyed (47.5%), sex isn’t a necessary plot element in most movies and series, according to the “Teens and Screens” report from the University of California’s Center for Scholars and Storytellers.
Young viewers are fed up with stereotypical romantic plotlines they often see on TV. More than half (51.5%) are calling for stories that focus more on friendship and platonic relationships, and 39% even want more “aromantic” and/or asexual characters on screen.
“The top stereotypes/tropes in this category include relationships being necessary to be happy; male and female leads always having to end up together romantically; love triangles, and more.”US teenagers would like to see more shows that have positive, inspiring plots, with characters who manage to overcome obstacles.
Friendship, family, social minorities, injustice and current political and social issues are also themes that young viewers are requesting, alongside those that are already rather prominent in films and TV shows (action scenes, fights, superheroes, dystopia).
Among teens identifying as LGBTQIA+, topics around non-binary and community identities top the list of most popular storylines, followed by content on mental health, then content featuring characters leading lives similar to theirs.
“Black people specifically being depicted as villains, criminals, or antagonists was the fifth most disliked stereotype,” the report found.
