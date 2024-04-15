Geely Teases Impossibly Luxurious 009 Grand EV with Grandiose Cabin

and coming with an equally sumptuous cabin and a silent, effortless electric powertrain. But in China, being “impossibly luxurious” is clearly not enough, because Geely ’s flagship EV brand is looking to one-up itself with the 009 Grand – a four-seater version that has the

The most impressive part of the interior, however, is up front. Here, you’ll find a humongous rear monitor that dwarfs the slim and wide displays used in cars like the LM and the. As expected, you can watch TV shows and movies through streaming services like iQiyi, and there’s even a karaoke function built in.

Of course, none of this is visible from the outside, where the Grand looks almost identical to the regular 009. However, there are a few identifying touches, such as the dark chrome grille and the Rolls-Royce-like 20-inch polished dish wheels. One can also spot a new lidar sensor atop the windscreen, hinting at increased semi-autonomous driving capabilities.

No technical details have been revealed just yet, but expect the Grand to feature the same dual-motor all-wheel-powertrain pushing out an astonishing 544 PS and 686 Nm. This flings the standard 009 from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, although the Grand’s extra weight will almost certainly add a few tenths of a second to the century sprint.

Geely EV 009 Grand Luxurious Cabin Wingback Seats Ottomans Rear Monitor

