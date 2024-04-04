Geekbench Scores of Alleged Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Processor Leaked

Geekbench scores allegedly belonging to the unreleased yet widely anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite ARM processor have appeared on the online repository . These scores were spotted by a user of X, formerly Twitter, who goes by the handle techinamul (@techinamul), which in turn was obtained from an unannounced Lenovo laptop.

Both the single-core and multi-core Geekbench scores of the supposed Snapdragon X Elite processor were 2,427 and 14,254 points, respectively, making it almost comparable to both Intel and AMD's own flagship mobile CPUs. for context, an Intel Core i9-13900H scores around 2,400 and 11,000 points in the same benchmarks, while the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS rates around 2,632 and 13,155 points

