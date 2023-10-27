GE15: The cars of state rulers entering Istana Negara; Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi

, following the convening of state rulers at the national palace this morning. The gathering offered a brief view of the vehicles of choice as the rulers arrived, and it appears that the selection has a distinctly European slant.

Of the eight key vehicles captured on video, five were British, of which four were from Rolls-Royce (the other being a Range Rover), while the remaining three were from German brands Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.If BN menang, they can buy these cars also for their loyal cybetroopers. Can buy 2 Rolls Royce each for john and RakyatAik. Last time PH said BN was evil but today they needed BN to rule. headtopics.com

PH troopers are so frustrated by this uturn from their leader and have to suck up with BN troopers ke? So what they said here all kena capati within 1 week! Hahahahaha!!! Hidup BN! Only patriotic Malaysians will bersyukur and vote for our caring #BetterNation. All those oppo supporters can GTH and leave Malaysia!I hope Rakyat Malaysia will fulfill his promise by lari bogel at KLCC soon, don’t just tok kok only, hahahaha!Syukur we Malaysians have a clean government once again. Already kalah teruk in 2018, they were hungry for power and stole rakyat mandate in 2020.BN is now clean Government? Last time in 2018 said they were not clean now 2022 said they are clean.

So which is which PH trooper? Or are you still confused who is your friends and who is your enemy? Don’t worry your leaders are just as confused! Hahahahaha!!!!PH must thank BN because they support Anwar, and UMNO must thank PKR/DAP because without them (PH), PAS and Bersatu will eat UMNO alive. headtopics.com

