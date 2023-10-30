Gazans at ‘breaking point’ as aid centres looted, UN agency says

Thousands of Gaza residents broke into UN warehouses yesterday, grabbing flour and other essential items in a sign they had reached breaking point, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said. — AFP picGAZA, Oct 30 — Thousands of Gaza residents broke into UN warehouses yesterday, grabbing flour and other essential items in a sign they had reached “breaking point”, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said.

Footage from Khan Younis in southern Gaza showed men frantically carrying boxes and large bags out of a warehouse, hoisting them onto their shoulders or loading them onto their bicycles. “This is an indication that people in Gaza have reached a breaking point,” she said. “The levels of frustration and despair are really very high, and people are hitting rock bottom when it comes to their patience, their ability to take more.”

“Those supplies are very, very little and they don’t correspond to the huge needs on the ground,” she said. UNRWA has said its ability to help people in Gaza has been completely stretched by air strikes that have killed dozens of its staff and restricted the movement of supplies.“This is only the number that UNRWA was able to verify and confirm. Sadly, the number of colleagues who have been killed could be in fact higher. We have also reports of people who are stuck under the rubble.” headtopics.com

