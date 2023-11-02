Gaza: Hospitals, health facilities must be protected from bombardment

It said thousands of people inside the Gaza Strip continue to need access to urgent and essential health services amid shortages of medicines, health supplies and other aid such as fuel, water and food.“Those in serious need include thousands of seriously injured civilians, many of them children,” WHO said in a statement.

There are also more than 1,000 people who need kidney dialysis to stay alive, more than 2,000 patients on cancer therapy, 45,000 people with cardiovascular diseases and more than 60,000 people with diabetes.

“WHO calls for urgent, accelerated access for humanitarian aid - including fuel, water, food and medical supplies - into and throughout the Gaza Strip, and access for patients to referral services outside Gaza.

“Ultimately, WHO calls for a humanitarian ceasefire to prevent further loss and suffering,” it said in statement. WHO also welcomed Egypt’s decision to accept 81 injured and sick people from the Gaza Strip for treatment.

The Al-Arish Hospital will be the main first referral hospital, while onward referral arrangements to second-line hospitals in Egypt are also in place, it said. Before Oct 7, around 100 patients each day needed to access specialised health care services outside the Gaza Strip because of the lack of specialised health services inside Gaza. -

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Tuan’s The Other Side Asia Tour 2024 lands in Kuala LumpurPREPARE yourselves, Malaysian IGOT7s, as the heartthrob of the K-pop universe is poised to captivate your hearts with “The Other Side” Asia Tour 2024,...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Turkey awaiting Egypt’s approval for field hospitals near GazaPreparations have been made to set up 20 field hospitals near the Rafah gate.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Warga Jepun, Australia tinggalkan GazaGaza terkini: Warga Jepun, Australia tinggalkan Gaza

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Doktor Gaza bedah pesakit di koridor hospitalHospital di Gaza bergelut ekoran kebanjiran pesakit yang cedera parah akibat pengeboman Israel, dengan pegawai perubatan terpaksa menyediakan

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Lebih 500 warga asing dibenarkan keluar dari Gaza hari iniGaza terkini: Lebih 500 warga asing dibenarkan keluar dari Gaza hari ini

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Israel cuba ‘memisahkan’ utara Gaza dari selatanGaza terkini: Israel cuba 'memisahkan' utara Gaza dari selatan tentera Israel kini berada di jalan utama Salah al-Din dan al-Rasheed,

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕