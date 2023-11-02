Gaza conflict will not affect TH’s haj preparations, assures minister

“But at the same time, we will receive advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia in matters of sending pilgrims. “They will determine the instructions, guidance and advice and TH will follow them to safeguard the safety of the Malaysian pilgrims,“ ​​he told reporters after a ceremony to record appreciation to the pilgrims of the 1444H pilgrimage season here, today.

Mohd Na’im said he was confident that the Saudi Arabian government had thought about the safety of the pilgrims and that it was a high priority for them. He said seeing the current situation, many Malaysians are performing the Umrah (minor Haj) even though the Palestinan-Israeli conflict is still raging in Gaza. -

