Gaza Braces for Further Israeli Military Operations

Gaza braced for a further expansion of Israeli military operations today even as cautious hopes built for a deal to release hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting. The Israeli army said yesterday it was taking its fight against Hamas to “additional neighbourhoods” of the Gaza Strip, where an aerial and ground offensive has already killed 13,000 people including thousands of children, according to the Hamas-run government.

The bloodiest ever Gaza war started with the shock Oct 7 Hamas attack that Israeli officials say left 1,200 people dead and saw 240 taken hostage. Qatari mediators said yesterday talks on a deal that would free some of the hostages were progressing, held up only by “very minor” practical challenges, though neither details nor a timeline were provided, and Israel and Hamas have said littl





fmtoday » / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Living conditions in Gaza turning grim under Israeli siegeIsrael has blocked off all power and fuel supply to Gaza, and allowed in only a trickle of food and medicine.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

Irish PM calls Israeli actions in Gaza ‘something approaching revenge’Health authorities say at least 9,061 people have been killed in the enclave since the war.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

French Institute in Gaza, AFP office hit by Israeli air strikeNo injuries were reported among staff members at both sites.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike on ambulance in GazaThe ambulance was part of a convoy leaving the al-Shifa hospital for the south of the territory.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

Palestinian Red Crescent condemns Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoyPALESTINIAN TERRITORIES, Nov 4 — The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has condemned the targeting of a convoy of ambulances in Gaza by Israeli forces yesterday, which it says...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Israeli strike kills 12 at UN school in GazaGENTING HIGHLANDS: Over RM4.6mil worth of gambling chips have been stolen from a casino here.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »