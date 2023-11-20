Gaza Braces for Further Israeli Military Operations

Gaza braced for a further expansion of Israeli military operations today even as cautious hopes built for a deal to release hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting. The Israeli army said yesterday it was taking its fight against Hamas to “additional neighbourhoods” of the Gaza Strip, where an aerial and ground offensive has already killed 13,000 people including thousands of children, according to the Hamas-run government.
The bloodiest ever Gaza war started with the shock Oct 7 Hamas attack that Israeli officials say left 1,200 people dead and saw 240 taken hostage. Qatari mediators said yesterday talks on a deal that would free some of the hostages were progressing, held up only by “very minor” practical challenges, though neither details nor a timeline were provided, and Israel and Hamas have said littl
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »