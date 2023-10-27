Gaza aid monitoring must allow more trucks, says UN chief

Each truck has to offload its cargo at a checkpoint for inspection for possible arms and ammunition. (AP pic)

Rafah is the main crossing in and out of Gaza that does not border Israel. It has become the main point of aid delivery since Israel imposed a “total siege” of the enclave in retaliation for an attack by Palestinian Hamas fighters from Gaza on Oct 7.

The US is leading negotiations with Israel, Egypt and the UN to try and create a sustained delivery mechanism for aid to Gaza. They are wrangling over procedures for inspecting aid and bombardments on the Gaza side of the border. headtopics.com

“The verification system for the movement of goods through the Rafah crossing must be adjusted to allow many more trucks to enter Gaza without delay,” Guterres said. Guterres welcomed growing calls for a humanitarian pause in hostilities and said, “I repeat my call for a humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of life-saving supplies at the scale needed.”

