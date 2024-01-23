Gamuda Land and Alliance Bank Partner to Foster Community Connections

In an era where community bonds hold greater significance than ever, Gamuda Land and Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (“Alliance Bank” or the “Bank”) are embarking on a strategic partnership to solidify their joint commitment to fostering connections and empowering the community. In line with Gamuda Land’s development principle “a town is community”, Gamuda Land continues to inject a sense of neighbourliness and community spirit in all its townships.

There is joy to be found from living in a place where people know one another, live and play together and look out for one another. It is an ideal that the developer seeks to foster within its developments. Outlined in a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Alliance Bank credit card users can now also enjoy that sense of community by leveraging their accumulated rewards points for an array of offerings, including Gamuda Land property vouchers and GL Play (Gamuda Land’s Leisure and Hospitality arm) voucher





