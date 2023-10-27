Gamuda Cove: Your Next Must-Visit Destination! Three Parks, Endless Adventures

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Do you want to explore the beauty of nature, extreme sports, and experience unforgettable entertainment, all in one place? If this sounds exciting, then make your way to Gamuda Cove, where there’s a perfect spot for everyone with three unique GL PLAY parks created in partnership with Gamuda Land.

Let's dive into the world of Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands, Discovery Park, and SplashMania Waterpark at Gamuda Cove! Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands: Where Edutainment Meets Fun Nestled in the heart of Klang Valley, Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands is a sprawling 1,111-acre eco-tourism hub that promises an extraordinary encounter with Mother Nature.

This natural wonderland boasts 14 serene lakes teeming with diverse wildlife, from crocodiles and snakes to otters and 225 species of birds.Hop onto a safari truck with expert rangers and embark on a scenic journey through bamboo trails, Sendayan Lake, and the charming Rumah Melayu for Insta-worthy snapshots.Set sail on a leisurely boat cruise along the lake’s edge, keeping an eye out for hidden wildlife surprises.

Discovery Park: Where Adventure Meets Fun Adventure enthusiasts will find their thrill at the Discovery Park, where the action never stops.Goosebumps Rope Course Malaysia's record-holder for the most elements, with challenges for all ages, including abseiling and rooftop excitement.Explore the park on two wheels at your leisure.Get your adrenaline pumping on rugged terrain.Engage in tactical battles in a thrilling paintball war.SplashMania: Where Nature Meets Fun Seek refuge from Malaysia's tropical climate at SplashMania, where a multitude of trees offer cool shade and 18 acres of waterpark fun await.

