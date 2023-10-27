Games For Gaza Fundraising Bundle Surpasses First Goal In Hours

Games For Gaza, an itch.io fundraiser for Medical Aid For Palestinians (MAP) that features 256 items ranging from games, stories, soundtracks, game assets, and more, reached its first, $10,000 goal within hours of its October 27 launch. Itch.io is known for its fundraising bundles—in 2020 it sold both a $5 bundle for racial justice and anothe to help recoup funds for developers after GDC 2020 was canceled.

Read More: Kids Are Attending Pro-Palestinian Protests In This Popular Game Games For Gaza was created in response to the increase in regional violence that has taken place in Palestine after Hamas, an Islamic political and military organization governing the Gaza strip (home to over 2 million Palestinians who were displaced there), attacked Israel on October 7, killing nearly 1,500 people.

